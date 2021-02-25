Brisbane high school introduces badges in strong step toward gender inclusion

A Brisbane high school is trialling the use of pronoun badges among students to help others understand how they identify.

Redcliffe State High School’s LGBTIQ+ group introduced the trial last week to a positive reception.

The badges list a person’s preferred pronouns, including they/them, she/her and he/him.

This week the Redcliffe SHS Lgbtiq+ group began their trial of “pronoun badges”. Pronoun badges are as simple as they… Posted by Redcliffe State High School on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Queensland Teachers’ Union President Cresta Richardson said the initiative will help many students feel included and safe.

“It’s only really early days in the trial but if we can look at ways for kids to have a good, positive day at school, that’s a great thing,” she told Bill McDonald.

“Diversity is really important in our whole community.

“If we’ve got students choosing to be kind and respectful to each other and teachers supporting them in that, then surely those are the values we want to have in our community.”

Image: Redcliffe State High School / Facebook