4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane high school introduces badges in strong step toward gender inclusion

5 hours ago
Bill McDonald
gender diversityredcliffe
Article image for Brisbane high school introduces badges in strong step toward gender inclusion

A Brisbane high school is trialling the use of pronoun badges among students to help others understand how they identify. 

Redcliffe State High School’s LGBTIQ+ group introduced the trial last week to a positive reception.

The badges list a person’s preferred pronouns, including they/them, she/her and he/him.

This week the Redcliffe SHS Lgbtiq+ group began their trial of “pronoun badges”.

Pronoun badges are as simple as they…

Posted by Redcliffe State High School on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Queensland Teachers’ Union President Cresta Richardson said the initiative will help many students feel included and safe.

“It’s only really early days in the trial but if we can look at ways for kids to have a good, positive day at school, that’s a great thing,” she told Bill McDonald.

“Diversity is really important in our whole community.

“If we’ve got students choosing to be kind and respectful to each other and teachers supporting them in that, then surely those are the values we want to have in our community.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Redcliffe State High School / Facebook 

Bill McDonald
LocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873