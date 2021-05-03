4BC
Brisbane City Council receives huge number of submissions over green bridge plan

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane City Council has received a huge number of community submissions on the multi-million dollar West End green bridges project.

The council is building green bridges across the city for pedestrians and cyclists and e-scooters.

The council received a huge response to the proposal to link both Toowoong to West End and St Lucia and West End.

The council’s Public and Active Transport Chair Councillor Ryan Murphy said the council would take into account the community’s views on where the landing sites would be.

“We received almost 4000 detailed submissions from the community response to our survey,” he told Scott Emerson.

“What we have got to do is collate all of that information.”

He said the council will now decide which alignment to take.

“We will have a definitive result in the next few weeks.”

