Brisbane City Council reaches ‘pinnacle of hypocrisy’ as ferry cuts remain

16 hours ago
Neil Breen
Residents in Brisbane’s inner east are rallying this morning over cuts to public transport ferry services. 

Last October, Brisbane City Council cut the Norman Park to New Farm Park cross-river ferry service and closed the heritage-listed terminal.

Norman Park residents have protested the move for months, with protest placards displayed outside houses along Wynnum Road.

Local Councillor for Morningside Ward Kara Cook told Neil Breen 50,000 trips a year were made on the ferry service.

“We’re talking about hundreds of vehicles back onto the already-congested Wynnum Road.”

Neil pointed out the cut was ‘at odds’ with a current campaign by Council to get people on public transport and back into the CBD.

“That is just the absolute pinnacle of hypocrisy,” Ms Cook agreed. “When you’re out there spruiking that you’re all for public transport, that you’re all clean and green, but yet here in Norman Park, public transport is cut.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

