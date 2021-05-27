Border woes: Tourism industry crushed by latest lockdown

The tourism industry is reacting to the news of Victoria’s snap lockdown and borders slamming shut.

Queensland is declaring Victoria a hotspot as of 1am, with CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, describing it as difficult news.

“It’s not a happy day, Scott, it really isn’t,” she told Scott Emerson.

“While we have no certainty around borders and no rollout on the vaccination process at the speed we would like to see, and no opening international borders, we are very vulnerable as an industry.”

She said business travel had also taken a hit.

Press PLAY below to hear her commentary on the border closures