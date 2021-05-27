4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier outlines new restrictions against..

Premier outlines new restrictions against travel from Victoria

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Premier outlines new restrictions against travel from Victoria

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced new restrictions against travel from Victoria amid news the southern state will go into lockdown.

With more COVID cases in Melbourne, the Victorian government announced a 7-day lockdown for the entire state.

In response, Queensland has declared all of Victoria a hotspot.

From 1am tomorrow, anyone travelling to Queensland who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days must go into hotel quarantine.

Anyone who has travelled through Victoria and has arrived in Queensland today must observe the lockdown measures introduced in Victoria today.

Press PLAY below to hear Deborah Knight deliver the full COVID and Victoria update

Image: Nine News 

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873