Premier outlines new restrictions against travel from Victoria

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced new restrictions against travel from Victoria amid news the southern state will go into lockdown.

With more COVID cases in Melbourne, the Victorian government announced a 7-day lockdown for the entire state.

In response, Queensland has declared all of Victoria a hotspot.

From 1am tomorrow, anyone travelling to Queensland who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days must go into hotel quarantine.

Anyone who has travelled through Victoria and has arrived in Queensland today must observe the lockdown measures introduced in Victoria today.

Press PLAY below to hear Deborah Knight deliver the full COVID and Victoria update

Image: Nine News