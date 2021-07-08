4BC
Bill McDonald demands change to quarantine exemptions process

3 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
covid-19Queensland Health
Article image for Bill McDonald demands change to quarantine exemptions process

4BC Drive presenter Bill McDonald has taken aim at the Queensland government for failing to provide a straight-forward process that would allow people into the state on compassionate grounds. 

It comes as Queensland-born Anthony McCormick was not able to be by his mothers side for her final moments, and was instead stuck inside a Sydney hotel after arriving from Canada.

A furious McDonald says it’s another case of the system failing.

“We are 18 months into this pandemic and we’ve seen it happen again and again,” he said.

“We still don’t have a simple, straight-forward protocol to deal with special, urgent, compassionate situations like this.”

Press PLAY to hear the full editorial below

