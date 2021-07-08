Man endures worst-case outcome from ‘diabolical’ exemptions system

A Queensland man has suffered the outcome everyone fears when seeking exemptions to farewell their dying relatives.

Cairns-born Anthony McCormick flew from Canada to be by his dying mother’s side after she was diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago.

But the slow-moving, and often stubborn exemptions process let Mr McCormick down as he remained stuck in a Sydney hotel.

Time ran out, and he was unable to see his mother one last time before she died last night.

The Today Show was shocked to hear the tragic update this morning, with Mr McCormick telling Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon “we thought we might get another week”.

DEVASTATING: Anthony McCormick did everything he could to get home to Australia and be by his dying mother's side. However, despite being allowed to leave NSW, he was denied entry into Queensland and his mother tragically passed away last night without him. 💔 #9Today pic.twitter.com/lS7bQUk4im — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) July 7, 2021

Ray Hadley said the tragedy was entirely avoidable, because Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said two weeks ago a new system would be introduced for circumstances such as this.

“According to this gentleman, he got no help whatsoever out of Queensland Health, which is diabolical.

“Dr Jeannette Young promised two weeks ago there would be a new system where the end of life visits would occur at five designated hospitals in Queensland.

“In regards to being able to enter Queensland, surely he should’ve been granted an exemption for essential purposes.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk defended the exemptions unit this morning when questioned at her coronavirus press conference.

“I honestly believe that the people in the exemptions unit are trying their very, very best,” she said.

“It was actually in the hands of New South Wales. They were progressing a test that he needed to complete.”

Ray pointed out Mr McCormick had “never heard” from Queensland Health.

“It’s not their fault, Premier.”

