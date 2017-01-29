Chris talks to the Polish professor about the Australian of the Year and his stem cell research
He wants to be back on the tennis tour by March
The Aussie boys are back for the Ultimate Jukebox Tour
The batsman explains why he’s sitting out the New Zealand tour
The Australia Defence Association’s Neil James tells Natalie army personnel shouldn’t be allowed to march in uniform because the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a political event
Chris talks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist
Chris talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes
Join Mike as he talks to Professor Patrick McGorry, Executive Director of Orygen- the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health
Join Mike as he talks to Russel Zimmerman from the Retailers Association, about the arrival this year of retail giant Amazon to Australia.
Listen to the The A-League Show- Full Show Podcast with Mark Levy and Andy Harper, January 29th.
Former Socceroo, Steve Horvat joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss a bid from Geelong to make it’s way into the A-League.
Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss his resigning with Brisbane Roar.
Ross Greenwood welcomes listeners back for 2017
Ross Greenwood speaks to Phil Kearns who has been awarded an Order of Australia for service to rugby, business, and charity
Ross Greenwood speaks to Professor Kevin Davis from the Australian Centre for Financial Studies about why pensioners should re-consider leaving their assets to their kids
Ross Greenwood speaks to Professor Laurie Brown from the National Centre for Social and Economic modeling about the financial impact of divorce
Ross Greenwood speaks to Daryl Dixon from Dixon Advisory on the truth about politicians superannuation
Listen to the latest from Graham Ross and his Garden Clinic.
The best workout is the one you do right now! This week on Life and Technology, Charlie got to talk to Fitbit Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand about the Fitstar Trainer by Fitbit. Know on how you can start your fitness journey with this newly launched app.
HUAWEI introduces a remarkable 5.5 inch 2K curved screen inspired by our commitment to constantly challenge our craftsmanship and skills. This week on Life and Technology, Charlie chatted with Huawei Head of Consumer Marketing, Marc Di Giacomo to get the lowdown on the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone.
Listen to the special outside broadcast of the House of Wellness at Southbank, Melbourne for Chinese New Year. Hosted by Ed Phillips, Gerald Quigley, Kelly Landry and Giann Rooney.
The Back Nine : January 29th 2017 Full Show
Erin and Warren chat tele as we come in to the new ratings season
Warren catches up with Jo Casamento to hear the reviews of ‘Lion’ and all about the Oscar nominations.
Steve Horvat on A-League expansion
Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere
Phil Kearns
