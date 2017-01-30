Michael Pachi joins Nights with Neil Breen each Friday to discuss the week’s politics.
Ben speaks to Assoc Prof Andrew Phillips from UQ’s School of Political Science and International Studies about what Malcolm Turnbull should do next
Mark speaks with the former foreign minister about the disastrous phone call between Turnbull and Trump.
NSW Police Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Slattery talks about protecting some of the world’s most powerful people
Chris talks to the champion cricketer about his new “Let’s Activate” exercise programme for children
After his battle with throat cancer, Paul has given back to the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse by sky diving today. http://www.nswrl.com.au/
Phil recaps last nights highly anticipated boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine…
LUKE talks with PETER O’MALLEY from HARRIS PARTNERS real estate about how traditional real estate agents is under attack.
The Marrickville Mauler reviews last night’s bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.
Kevin & David discuss your auction issues
Your Question answered – Is it best to have my deposit in my solicitor’s Trust Account or with the agent? I have heard of agents taking Trust Account money? Can I buy a property with no deposit?
Current Market update with Chief Economist from Domain
Kevin & David Holmes discuss how important the skill of the Auctioneer to the outcome of an auction is, the requirements, special skills and training, the biggest concern about the property market in 2017 and auctions on social media.
David Holmes from Metro Auctions joins Kevin to discuss will the popularity of auctions, will the day ever come that auction is as popular in Queensland as it is in NSW and Victoria? The measure of the market? How does someone become an auctioneer?
Ivan Bresic from BresicWhitney joins Michael McLaren to talk the week in the Sydney and Brisbane property markets.
Trent Nikolic from CarAdvice joins Michael McLaren to discuss the latest in the motoring industry.
James Pearson, the CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins Michael McLaren to discuss the ACCI’s position.
Mark speaks with Professor Chris Maher, Director, Musculoskeletal Division, The George Institute for Global Health about treating back pain.
Mark speaks with Dr Sharron O’Neill about the report she co-authored into truck safety.
Ross Greenwood speaks to Darren Birch the General Manager of Commercial Operations at the AFL about the business case behind the women’s league
Ben speaks to the General Manager of the Virginia Golf Club about their new offering; foot golf