Mark Latham, Thursday January 26
Mark Latham, Thursday January 26

Mark Latham joins Michael McLaren each night this week to talk politics and take an hour of your calls.

Steve Price
from Mail Boy to CEO
Ross Greenwood
Kay McGrath OAM
Ben Davis
Prawn farmers to receive assistance
Ben Davis
Anna Bligh receives Companion of the Order of Australia honour
Chris Smith
Steve Price
from Mail Boy to CEO

Ross Greenwood speaks to the CEO of Virgin Australia John Borghetti about his Order of Australia for service to the aviation and tourism industry

Ross Greenwood
Kay McGrath OAM

Ben speaks to newsreader Kay McGrath about her Australia Day Honour and her important work helping children

Ben Davis
Prawn farmers to receive assistance

Ben speaks to prawn farmer Elwyn Truloff after the Deputy PM announces an assistance package for those affected by White Spot disease

Ben Davis
Anna Bligh receives Companion of the Order of Australia honour

Warren speaks with Queensland’s first female Premier Anna Bligh, about her Australia Day honour.  

Chris Smith
Con The Fruiterer on Australia Day
Con The Fruiterer on Australia Day

Michael chats with Con the Fruiterer about what Con is doing for Australia Day.

Steve Price
28 mins ago / 10:51
Media, Marketing And Advertising With Michael McLaren And Paul Gardner
Media, Marketing And Advertising With Michael McLaren And Paul Gardner

Paul Gardner joins Nights each Thursday to discuss the latest in the media, marketing and advertising industries.

Steve Price
59 mins ago / 19:37
Charlie Brown
Charlie Brown

Ross Greenwood speaks to Charlie Brown about technology

Ross Greenwood
3 hours ago / 03:35
How Australia is Changing
How Australia is Changing

Ross Greenwood speaks to Bernard Salt who has been awarded an AM for his significant service as a demographer and for his research commentary on social and cultural change

Ross Greenwood
3 hours ago / 07:54
Vegemite Coming Home
Vegemite Coming Home

Ross Greenwood speaks to Bega Chairman Barry Irvin about why they have bought Vegemite for $460 million dollars

Ross Greenwood
4 hours ago / 08:43
UK report – 26th Jan 2017
UK report – 26th Jan 2017

Ben speaks to Sky News UK correspondent Enda Brady about what the British PM is giving Donald Trump as a gift when she visits Washington and why men are still telling women what to wear in the workplace

Ben Davis
5 hours ago / 03:24
Glenn A Baker
Glenn A Baker

Ben speaks to music historian Glenn A Baker about the most quintessentially Aussie songs

Ben Davis
6 hours ago / 10:47
US report – Jan 26th 2017
US report – Jan 26th 2017

Ben speaks to US correspondent Richard Arnold about the death of TV legend Mary Tyler Moore and plans for a wall to be built on the US border

Ben Davis
7 hours ago / 03:54
Emotional Australia Day
Emotional Australia Day

Anna tells Ray how much she loves Australia after immigrating from Poland

Ray Hadley
10 hours ago / 04:09
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

The Minister comments on Australia Day and the asylum deal with the US

Ray Hadley
10 hours ago / 12:37
Barnaby Joyce
Barnaby Joyce

Chris talks to the deputy Prime Minister about Rio Tinto, housing affordability and Australia Day

Alan Jones
14 hours ago / 12:42
Alan Mackay Sim
Alan Mackay Sim

Chris talks to the 2017 Australian of the year

Alan Jones
14 hours ago / 07:04
UK Report – 26th January 2017
UK Report – 26th January 2017

Chris talks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist

Alan Jones
14 hours ago / 03:37
US Report – 26th January 2017
US Report – 26th January 2017

Chris talks to US correspondent Harley Carnes

Alan Jones
14 hours ago / 04:27
Natalie Peters talks to Allan Sparkes OAM Recipient
Natalie Peters talks to Allan Sparkes OAM Recipient

Join Natalie as she talks to Allan Sparkes OAM recipient for his work with Beyond Blue, and for his work in arresting some of Australia’s worst criminals when he was part of the NSW Police Force.

Michael McLaren
18 hours ago / 12:00
Natalie Peters talks with Lee Kernaghan
Natalie Peters talks with Lee Kernaghan

Join Natalie as she talks to Lee Kernaghan celebrating 25 yrs of the Boys from the Bush

Michael McLaren
19 hours ago / 06:11
Natalie Peters talks to Olympian and OAM recipient Kim Brennan
Natalie Peters talks to Olympian and OAM recipient Kim Brennan

Join Natalie as she talks to OAM recipient Kim Brennan, Olympian and Gold Medal Winner at the RIO Olympics

Michael McLaren
19 hours ago / 06:38
Natalie Peters talks to Professor John Boyages
Natalie Peters talks to Professor John Boyages

Join Natalie as she talks to Companion of the Order of Australia recipient Professor John Boyages.

Michael McLaren
19 hours ago / 10:29
Steve Price / 43:08
Chris Smith / 11:23
Labor accuses Premier of housing affordability backflip
Chris Smith /
10:14
Mark Latham, Tuesday January 24
Steve Price /
45:18
The Beach Boys are back
Chris Smith /
11:43
Mark Latham, Monday January 23
Steve Price /
44:53
The Ray Hadley Morning Show – Full Show, January 26th

Listen to the full show podcast of the Ray Hadley Morning Show for January 26th

Ray Hadley / 9 hours ago

Big Bash, Big Business

Ben speaks to the Head of the Big Bash League, Anthony Everard

Ben Davis / 08:11 25/01/2017 / 08:11

Brisbane Heat’s Ben Cutting

Ben speaks to Brisbane Heat All-Rounder Ben Cutting

Ben Davis / 06:45 24/01/2017 / 06:45

Jockey Ray Selkrig

Former jockey Ray Selkrig reminisces in the lead up to the Australia Day Cup at Randwick

Ray Hadley / 07:43 24/01/2017 / 07:43

Summer Saturday – Full Show 21st January 2017

Listen to the full show podcast of Summer Saturday for January 21st.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 04:56 21/01/2017 / 04:56
Realizations And Reflections

Realizations And Reflections

Shane Jacobson / 14:41 1 month ago / 14:41
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 2 months ago / 39:57
