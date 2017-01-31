Join Michael McLaren, in for Steve Price, to talk the day’s politics with Andrew Bolt.
Ross Greenwood speaks to Racing NSW Chairman Russell Balding about the most expensive horse race in Australia to be run in October worth $10 million dollars
Ben speaks to Di Macleod from the Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence
Mark speaks with AMA Vice-President Tony Bartone about the search engines medical information.
Ray grills Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about the acquisition of agricultural land for foreign defence training
Join Mike as he talks to Naturopath Russell Setright about alternative health and wellbeing
Join Mike as he talks to Damien Macrae about Cancer Awareness and How he is trying to get Lego to make his dream Lego scene come true. He heard that Lego would manufacture a scene if 10,000 supporters voted.
Join Mike as he talks to Peter Corbett from Deloitte about technology predictions for 2017.
Robert Carling from the Centre for Independent Studies chats about our nation’s growing debt.
Join Alex First each week as he reviews the week’s new releases.
The National Union of Students are planning anti-trump protests in Melbourne and Sydney.
Sydney Business Chamber Executive Director Patricia Forsyth talks about how Central Station can be made better.
Woollahra Councillor Andrew Petrie discusses the impact the Premier’s backflip will have.
Join Danny Bielik each Wednesday for the Courses and Careers show offering advice and taking your calls.
Ross Greenwood speaks to coin expert Andrew Crellin about it being 25 years since the one and two cents coins were taken out of circulation
Ross Greenwood speaks to Peter Ryan a retail business consultant about David Jones’s new direction
Ross Greenwood speaks to Tim Lawless from CoreLogic RP Data about property prices.
Ross Greenwood speaks to Michael Potter from the Centre for Independent Studies about whether a company tax cut will increase economic activity
After businesses in Lowood announced they would not serve school age kids between 8:30am and 3pm to stop truancy, Brendan phoned in to tell Ben his hilarious wagging story
Ben speaks to Sky News UK correspondent Enda Brady about how long we spend each day finding a car park and the snooker star whose house burnt down
Ben gets the latest in sports news from The Courier-Mail’s Crash Craddock
Ben speaks to Stephanie Borys from the Canberra Bureau after the Prime Minister’s speech at the National Press Club today
Ben speaks to 75 year old Ray Johnstone who placed an ad looking for a friend to go fishing with and Jim Theodorou from Big Cat Charters who answered the call
Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn speaks to Ben after being named in Australia’s T20 side to take on Sri Lanka later this month
Crash Craddock – 31st Jan 2017
Ben gets the latest sports news from The Courier-Mail’s Crash Craddock
Crash Craddock – 30th Jan 2017
After a massive weekend of sport, Ben catches up on the latest with Crash Craddock
Tourism and Events Minister Kate Jones
Ben speaks to the Minister for Tourism and Events, Kate Jones, about what needs to be done to ensure the Horn/Pacquiao fight will happen in QLD