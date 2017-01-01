Talking Brisbane

The struggling and lonely at Christmas

Major Paul Moulds spoke to Chris Smith.

Major Paul Moulds of the Salvation Army joins Chris Smith to discuss the families that are struggling this Christmas

Australia Post under fire ahead of Christmas

Michael McLaren spoke to Choice Magazine.

Consumer group Choice is accusing the service of failing to deliver parcels.

Calls for government to do more about housing affordability

Peter Phibbs spoke to Michal McLaren

Urban planning expert Peter Phibbs joins Michael.

Perpetual Loyal skipper previews the Sydney to Hobart

Anthony Bell spoke to Mark Levy.

Mark talks to Anthony Bell about the upcoming race

Maggie Beer’s Christmas table.

Maggie Beer spoke to Mark Levy.

Mark chats to Maggie about her Christmas recipes.

Police failure let a hitman free

Sharri Markson spoke to Luke Grant.

Alleged actions of Deputy Commissioner Cath Burns saw a hitman go free.

NSW medicinal cannabis trial an Australian first

Pru Goward spoke to Luke Grant

Medical Research Minister Pru Goward explains the trial.

War Historian Will Davies

Will Davies spoke to Chris Smith.

Chris Smith speaks to War Historian Will Davies about WWI battles - a century on.

Shows

Sponsored Features

The 'R' Word

Shane Jacobson hosts a new entertaining series challenging the misconceptions about retirement living.

The Informed Investor

Do I need Landlord insurance? Gain some helpful insights in this power podcast series, The Informed Investor. LISTEN NOW

Healthy And Happy At Home

An informative series hosted by Joanna Maxwell that takes a look at the stories of everyday real people choosing to live life on their own terms as they get older.

New Beginnings

Welcome to New Beginnings - our weekly one hour program designed to help Australians consider the best for their retirement, inspiring listeners to do the things they love.

Finance

Scott Morrison spoke to Money News.

Ross Greenwood: Scott Morrison

Ross Greenwood speaks to Treasurer Scott Morrison about MYEFO

Ross Greenwood: Tony Shepherd

Tony Shepard spoke to Money News.

Ross Greenwood speaks to Tony Shepherd about his warning that the era of the lucky country is coming to an end

Ross Greenwood: Marie Diron

Marie Diron spoke to Money News.

Ross Greenwood speaks to Marie Diron from Moody's Investor Service about where Australia's AAA rating stands following MYEFO

Lifestyle

4BC's cricket fixture: How to listen to Macquarie Radio's Summer of Cricket

The 4BC commentary team are back!

Everything you need to know about 4BC's Summer of Cricket.

Maggie Beer’s Christmas table.

Maggie Beer spoke to Mark Levy.

Mark chats to Maggie about her Christmas recipes.

Monopoly sets up hotline to stop fights

Just in time for Xmas!

The phone line will clear up disputes over the board game's rules.

Will the ‘The Castle’ house be heritage listed?

Felicity Watson spoke to Michael McLaren.

Michael chats to Felicity Watson from National Trust Victoria.

Luke Grant: Keith Urban invites fan onto the stage

Jess spoke to Luke Grant.

Luke speaks to Jess, the fan who got to sing with Keith Urban.

Chris Smith: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood spoke to Chris Smith.

Chris is joined by the country music superstar ahead of her Sydney concert tonight with Keith Urban