Saturday Morning with Luke Grant FULL SHOW Jan 21
Hear Saturday Morning with Luke Grant from January 21st. FULL SHOW

Luke Grant
Food & Wine – Friday 20 January 2017
Neil Breen
Horror in Melbourne
Ben Davis
Horror in Melbourne’s CBD
Chris Smith
Alan Jones
Alan Jones
Luke Grant
Listen to the full show podcast of Food & Wine with Ben Malouf and Warren Moore. This week they’re joined by Bodalla Cheese owner Sandra McGuaig.

Neil Breen
Ben gets the latest on the situation in Melbourne from 3AW reporter Denis O’Kane

Ben Davis
Melbourne Police say Bourke St incident is connected to an earlier stabbing, and is not related to terrorism.

Chris Smith
Macquarie Radio’s Alan Jones joins Steve to reflect on Mike Baird’s Premiership and says Gladys Berejiklian would be a bad choice to become NSW Premier

Alan Jones
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Sunday, January 22, 2017
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Listen to the latest from Graham Ross and his Garden Clinic.

Graham Ross, Linda Ross
15 mins ago / 37:10
The House of Wellness – Full Snow: Sunday, January 22, 2017
The House of Wellness – Full Snow: Sunday, January 22, 2017

Listen to the latest from the House of Wellness with Ed Phillips, Gerald Quigley and Lynette Bolton.

Ed Phillips, Gerald Quigley, Kelly Landry
15 mins ago / 38:21
Redefining education tools
Redefining education tools

Redefining the professional standard in creative pen tablets…with paper. This week on Life and Technology, Charlie chatted with Wacom Australia Marketing Manager, Simon Marshall to know more about the Intuos Pro and Intuos Pro Paper Edition.

Charlie Brown
2 hours ago / 05:45
Renting a car just got smarter
Renting a car just got smarter

Book your rental car with your phone and use the smart search feature to find your nearest office, or use the map function which will give you detailed directions to your chosen location. This week on Life and Technology, Charlie got to know more about this new AVIS app from AVIS Managing Director Kaye Ceille

Charlie Brown
2 hours ago / 06:33
Michael Tran
Michael Tran

Every detail carefully considered light, thin and comfortable and even be a selfie expert. This week on Life and Technology, Charlie speaks to OPPO Australia CMO Michael Tran about their latest smartphone the Oppo R9.

Charlie Brown
2 hours ago / 05:57
The Back Nine – Full show: Sunday, January 22nd 2017
The Back Nine – Full show: Sunday, January 22nd 2017

Listen to the latest from the boys at the Back Nine.

Gavin Pitchford, Julian King
6 hours ago / 37:04
Barry Harley
Barry Harley

Tamworth Country Music Festival Australia’s largest music festival is well underway. Festival Director Barry Harley joins Warren.

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 07:49
Jackie French
Jackie French

Author Jackie French The award winning Australian author talks about her latest book, ‘The Secret of the Black Bush Ranger’.

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 12:33
Paul Gover
Paul Gover

Motoring News with Paul Gover When you’re buying a new car, one of the most important things to do is test drive.

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 05:51
Sally Hammond
Sally Hammond

Travel with Sally Hammond Sally takes us to Penang in Malaysia.

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 08:32
Scott Whitmont
Scott Whitmont

Talking Books with Scott Whitmont Scott and Warren review some of the best books to read this week, including Lion.

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 11:51
What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Carmen
What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Carmen

What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Carmen Handa Opera’s production of Carmen will be back on Sydney Harbour in March

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 13:15
What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Poetry Festival
What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Poetry Festival

What’s On with Janette Lakiss – Poetry Festival The Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival is into it’s fourth year. For more information, visit banjopatersonfestival.com.au

Warren Moore
10 hours ago / 04:30
Summer Saturday – Full Show 21st January 2017
Summer Saturday – Full Show 21st January 2017

Listen to the full show podcast of Summer Saturday for January 21st.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
19 hours ago / 19:50
Summer Saturday – Alan Tongue
Summer Saturday – Alan Tongue

The former Raider is an Australian of the Year Nominee.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
19 hours ago / 05:36
Summer Saturday – The Real Life Lion
Summer Saturday – The Real Life Lion

Saroo Brierley’s life is being told on the big screen.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
20 hours ago / 08:18
Summer Saturday – New Look Netball
Summer Saturday – New Look Netball

Caitlin Bassett can’t wait to get the tournament started.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
21 hours ago / 05:59
Summer Saturday – Troy Luff Hits A Six
Summer Saturday – Troy Luff Hits A Six

But is the 2GB Audi ok?

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
21 hours ago / 03:47
Gavin Pitchford, Julian King / 37:04
Kim Beazley previews Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Mark talks to the former US Ambassador about tomorrows event.  

Chris Smith / 07:18
Mike Baird’s Father, Bruce: Nights with Warren Moore
Steve Price /
06:05
Todd Greenberg on the 2017 NRL season.
Chris Smith /
15:59
Bob Carr reacts to Mike Baird’s resignation
Chris Smith /
07:45
NSW Premier Mike Baird Resigns
Ray Hadley /
11:17
Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 19 hours ago

Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 05:59 21 hours ago / 05:59

Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 03:47 21 hours ago / 03:47

Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 05:09 21 hours ago / 05:09

Erin Molan, Mark Levy / 07:51 22 hours ago / 07:51
Realizations And Reflections

Realizations And Reflections

Shane Jacobson / 14:41 1 month ago / 14:41
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 1 month ago / 39:57
