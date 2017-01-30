LISTEN
Michael Pachi
Michael Pachi

Michael Pachi joins Nights with Neil Breen each Friday to discuss the week’s politics.

Neil Breen
Dealing with Donald
Ben Davis
Bob Carr weighs in on THAT phone conversation
Chris Smith
Personal detail to the Royals
Ray Hadley
Shane Watson
Alan Jones
Neil Breen
Ben speaks to Assoc Prof Andrew Phillips from UQ’s School of Political Science and International Studies about what Malcolm Turnbull should do next

Ben Davis
Chris Smith
Ray Hadley
Alan Jones
Paul Langmack Skydives for Charity
Paul Langmack Skydives for Charity

After his battle with throat cancer, Paul has given back to the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse by sky diving today. http://www.nswrl.com.au/

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
11 mins ago / 08:14
Luke Grant with Des Houghton
Luke Grant with Des Houghton

The columnist you can’t ignore…

Luke Grant
59 mins ago / 07:16
Luke Grant with Phil Rothfield
Luke Grant with Phil Rothfield

Phil recaps last nights highly anticipated boxing bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine…

Luke Grant
60 mins ago / 07:00
Luke Grant – Peter O’Malley from Harris Partners
Luke Grant – Peter O’Malley from Harris Partners

LUKE talks with PETER O’MALLEY from HARRIS PARTNERS real estate about how traditional real estate agents is under attack.

Luke Grant
1 hour ago / 12:09
Saturday Morning with Luke Grant 4th Feb FULL SHOW
Saturday Morning with Luke Grant 4th Feb FULL SHOW

Hear Saturday Morning with Luke Grant from February 4th – FULL SHOW

Luke Grant
1 hour ago / 50:04
Boxing Legend Jeff Fenech
Boxing Legend Jeff Fenech

The Marrickville Mauler reviews last night’s bout between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine.

Erin Molan, Mark Levy
1 hour ago / 06:54
Auctions and your questions
Auctions and your questions

Kevin & David discuss your auction issues

Kevin Turner
4 hours ago / 04:56
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Saturday, February 4, 2017
THE GARDEN CLINIC – Full show: Saturday, February 4, 2017

Listen to the latest from Graham Ross and his Garden Clinic.

Graham Ross, Linda Ross
4 hours ago / 36:57
Auctions – more with David Holmes
Auctions – more with David Holmes

Your Question answered – Is it best to have my deposit in my solicitor’s Trust Account or with the agent?  I have heard of agents taking Trust Account money? Can I buy a property with no deposit?

Kevin Turner
4 hours ago / 07:29
Market Update: Dr Andrew Wilson
Market Update: Dr Andrew Wilson

Current Market update with Chief Economist from Domain

Kevin Turner
4 hours ago / 07:39
Auctions – outcomes, skills and concerns about the current market
Auctions – outcomes, skills and concerns about the current market

Kevin & David Holmes discuss how important the skill of the Auctioneer to the outcome of an auction is, the requirements, special skills and training, the biggest concern about the property market in 2017 and auctions on social media.

Kevin Turner
4 hours ago / 03:59
THE OUTDOOR & FISHING SHOW – Full show: Saturday, February 4, 2017
THE OUTDOOR & FISHING SHOW – Full show: Saturday, February 4, 2017

Listen to the latest from the boys in the Outdoor & Fishing Show.

Michael Guest, Gavin Pitchford
5 hours ago / 37:07
Auctions and their popularity
Auctions and their popularity

David Holmes from Metro Auctions joins Kevin to discuss will the popularity of auctions, will the day ever come that auction is as popular in Queensland as it is in NSW and Victoria? The measure of the market? How does someone become an auctioneer?

Kevin Turner
5 hours ago / 13:06
Food & Wine – Friday 3 February 2017
Food & Wine – Friday 3 February 2017

Listen to the full show podcast of Food & Wine with Michael McLaren and Ben Malouf.

Neil Breen
14 hours ago / 42:07
Property with Ivan Bresic
Property with Ivan Bresic

Ivan Bresic from BresicWhitney joins Michael McLaren to talk the week in the Sydney and Brisbane property markets.

Neil Breen
16 hours ago / 09:50
CarAdvice, Friday February 3
CarAdvice, Friday February 3

Trent Nikolic from CarAdvice joins Michael McLaren to discuss the latest in the motoring industry.

Neil Breen
16 hours ago / 11:02
Pension Assets Test
Pension Assets Test

James Pearson, the CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins Michael McLaren to discuss the ACCI’s position.

Neil Breen
16 hours ago / 12:33
Trump, Snapchat and Women’s AFL – what do they all have in common?
Trump, Snapchat and Women’s AFL – what do they all have in common?

They were all on Money News with Ross Greenwood! Listen to the full show here

Ross Greenwood
18 hours ago / 10:38
Drugs don’t work in treating back pain

Mark speaks with Professor Chris Maher, Director, Musculoskeletal Division, The George Institute for Global Health about treating back pain.

Chris Smith / 06:21
Trucks labelled most deadly workplace

Mark speaks with Dr Sharron O’Neill about the report she co-authored into truck safety.  

Chris Smith / 07:00
Andrew Bolt, Thursday February 2
Steve Price /
41:15
Young Aussie part of Martian simulation
Chris Smith /
08:30
War veterans with PTSD are being denied help
Chris Smith /
09:10
Ross Greenwood – Darren Birch

Ross Greenwood speaks to Darren Birch the General Manager of Commercial Operations at the AFL about the business case behind the women’s league

Ross Greenwood / 07:12 18 hours ago / 07:12

What is foot golf?

Ben speaks to the General Manager of the Virginia Golf Club about their new offering; foot golf

Ben Davis / 05:24 19 hours ago / 05:24
CarAdvice

CarAdvice

Steve Price / 26:57 30/01/2017 / 26:57
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, January 29th

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, January 29th

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 29/01/2017 / 39:57
What’s On with Janette Lakiss

What’s On with Janette Lakiss

Warren Moore / 07:01 28/01/2017 / 07:01
Realizations And Reflections

Realizations And Reflections

Shane Jacobson / 14:41 1 month ago / 14:41
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 2 months ago / 39:57
