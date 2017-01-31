LISTEN
Andrew Bolt, Wednesday 1st February
Join Michael McLaren, in for Steve Price, to talk the day’s politics with Andrew Bolt.

The Most Expensive Horse Race in Australia
Do our bail laws need to be changed?
Google introduces ‘Health Cards’
‘Renting’ our land to Singapore
Ross Greenwood speaks to Racing NSW Chairman Russell Balding about the most expensive horse race in Australia to be run in October worth $10 million dollars

Ben speaks to Di Macleod from the Gold Coast Centre Against Sexual Violence

Mark speaks with AMA Vice-President Tony Bartone about the search engines medical information.  

Ray grills Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about the acquisition of agricultural land for foreign defence training

Mike Williams talks to Naturopath Russell Setright
Join Mike as he talks to Naturopath Russell Setright about alternative health and wellbeing

50 mins ago / 12:14
Mike Williams talks to Damien Macrae about Cancer Awareness
Join Mike as he talks to Damien Macrae about Cancer Awareness and How he is trying to get Lego to make his dream Lego scene come true. He heard that Lego would manufacture a scene if 10,000 supporters voted.

2 hours ago / 12:28
Mike Williams talks to Peter Corbett about Technology
Join Mike as he talks to Peter Corbett from Deloitte about technology predictions for 2017.

3 hours ago / 13:59
Our Growing Debt
Robert Carling from the Centre for Independent Studies chats about our nation’s growing debt.

6 hours ago / 12:12
Movies with Alex First
Join Alex First each week as he reviews the week’s new releases.

6 hours ago / 21:21
Anti-Trump Protests in Australia
The National Union of Students are planning anti-trump protests in Melbourne and Sydney.

6 hours ago / 10:05
Creating a World Class Central Station
Sydney Business Chamber Executive Director Patricia Forsyth talks about how Central Station can be made better.

6 hours ago / 08:59
Council Amalgamations Backflip
Woollahra Councillor Andrew Petrie discusses the impact the Premier’s backflip will have.

6 hours ago / 05:03
Courses And Careers Wednesday February 2
Join Danny Bielik each Wednesday for the Courses and Careers show offering advice and taking your calls.

8 hours ago / 26:38
dollars for cents
Ross Greenwood speaks to coin expert Andrew Crellin about it being 25 years since the one and two cents coins were taken out of circulation

9 hours ago / 04:47
David Jones: keeping up with fast fashion
Ross Greenwood speaks to Peter Ryan a retail business consultant about David Jones’s new direction

9 hours ago / 04:26
House Prices
Ross Greenwood speaks to Tim Lawless from CoreLogic RP Data about property prices.

10 hours ago / 06:41
Company Tax Cuts
Ross Greenwood speaks to Michael Potter from the Centre for Independent Studies about whether a company tax cut will increase economic activity

10 hours ago / 08:52
Brendan’s wagging story
After businesses in Lowood announced they would not serve school age kids between 8:30am and 3pm to stop truancy, Brendan phoned in to tell Ben his hilarious wagging story

11 hours ago / 05:09
UK Report – 1st Feb 2017
Ben speaks to Sky News UK correspondent Enda Brady about how long we spend each day finding a car park and the snooker star whose house burnt down

11 hours ago / 02:28
Crash Craddock – 1st Feb 2017
Ben gets the latest in sports news from The Courier-Mail’s Crash Craddock

11 hours ago / 11:18
Childcare Changes
Ben speaks to Stephanie Borys from the Canberra Bureau after the Prime Minister’s speech at the National Press Club today

11 hours ago / 04:27
Fishing for a Friend
Ben speaks to 75 year old Ray Johnstone who placed an ad looking for a friend to go fishing with and Jim Theodorou from Big Cat Charters who answered the call

11 hours ago / 10:29
Steve Price / 41:47
Mark speaks with AMA Vice-President Tony Bartone about the search engines medical information.  

Chris Smith / 08:14
Weak bail laws for domestic violence offenders
Chris Smith /
06:30
Malcolm Turnbull addresses National Press Club
Chris Smith /
05:30
Students are being tested using text messages and emojis
Chris Smith /
10:59
Bill Shorten sets agenda at National Press Club
Chris Smith /
06:41
SPORT
Ben gets the latest in sports news from The Courier-Mail’s Crash Craddock

Ben Davis / 11 hours ago

Chris Lynn speaks to Ben after being named in Australia’s T20 side to take on Sri Lanka later this month

Ben Davis / 07:04 11 hours ago / 07:04

Ben gets the latest sports news from The Courier-Mail’s Crash Craddock

Ben Davis / 09:57 31/01/2017 / 09:57

After a massive weekend of sport, Ben catches up on the latest with Crash Craddock

Ben Davis / 08:43 30/01/2017 / 08:43

Ben speaks to the Minister for Tourism and Events, Kate Jones, about what needs to be done to ensure the Horn/Pacquiao fight will happen in QLD

Ben Davis / 07:01 30/01/2017 / 07:01
Steve Price / 26:57 30/01/2017 / 26:57
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, January 29th

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 29/01/2017 / 39:57
What’s On with Janette Lakiss

Warren Moore / 07:01 28/01/2017 / 07:01
Realizations And Reflections

Shane Jacobson / 14:41 1 month ago / 14:41
Work.Life.Money – Full Show, Dec 4

Ross Greenwood / 39:57 2 months ago / 39:57
