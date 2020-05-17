4BC
‘You’re an incredible man’: Russell Crowe pays tribute to Alan Jones

14 hours ago
Alan Jones
Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe has called in to thank Alan Jones for his extraordinary career amid hearing news of his retirement.

Alan will be finishing up with radio at the end of the month.

“We don’t always agree with our politics,” Mr Crowe said, “but the thing that I know about you, Mr Jones, is the size of your heart.

“You’re an incredible man, Alan. Thank you very much for all of the incredible things that you’ve done.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

