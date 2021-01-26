4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You don’t forget that’: David Crisafulli on the ‘best day’ for MPs

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australia Daydavid crisafulli
Article image for ‘You don’t forget that’: David Crisafulli on the ‘best day’ for MPs

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli says citizenship ceremonies are among the “most wonderful” to welcome the newest Australians.

He said it was the best day for MPs.

“For an individual, to see the look in somebody’s eyes when they become an Aussie, you don’t forget that,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I am only there because somebody did the exact same thing a few decades ago, and that was my father.

“It’s just one of the most wonderful things you will do.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873