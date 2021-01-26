‘You don’t forget that’: David Crisafulli on the ‘best day’ for MPs

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli says citizenship ceremonies are among the “most wonderful” to welcome the newest Australians.

He said it was the best day for MPs.

“For an individual, to see the look in somebody’s eyes when they become an Aussie, you don’t forget that,” he told Scott Emerson.

“I am only there because somebody did the exact same thing a few decades ago, and that was my father.

“It’s just one of the most wonderful things you will do.”

Image: iStock