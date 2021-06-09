LATEST | Husband of Victorian traveller tests positive

A couple who travelled from Melbourne to Queensland mid-lockdown have tested positive to COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath says the threat of spread is “lower than we were expecting yesterday” because both are at the end of their infectious period.

The state has today recorded eight new cases of the virus, with six being overseas-acquired.

Ms D’Ath said the couple left Victoria on June 1, and arrived in Queensland on June 5 after travelling through NSW, sparking a huge contact tracing effort.

There are numerous exposure sites, including a shopping centre and cafes.

“The woman is 44-years-old and travelled from Victoria, through NSW into Queensland,” said Ms D’Ath.

The woman was tested on Tuesday in Caloundra, while her husband’s positive result was announced this morning.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the information as to the possible exposure sites was “preliminary”.

“I don’t know the details, why they left, what their reason was, at the moment I am absolutely focussed on getting the information out there. Of course we will be looking into how all of this happened.”

Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said their primary focus was contact tracing.

