Woman dragged for hundreds of metres during carjacking

A woman has been dragged several hundred metres by a vehicle in Woolloongabba overnight during an alleged carjacking.

At around 7pm, a man and woman in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback parked in the Buranda Shopping Centre carpark outside the Nando’s restaurant.

The man went inside to collect food and left the car running while the woman waited in the front passenger seat.

It is alleged an 18-year-old Ellen Grove man sat in the driver’s seat and drove the Lancer away.

He allegedly pushed the woman out of the vehicle, which caused her to be dragged for several hundred metres while the car drove erratically and eventually crashed into a brick retaining wall outside a church on O’Keefe Street.

Police were immediately on the scene and arrested the man, who received a raft of charges such as dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The 22-year-old woman received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Detectives are appealing for any dashcam footage of the Buranda Shopping Centre between 5pm and 7pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area is urged to contact police.

The man is described as aboriginal in appearance, curly hair in a ‘man bun’ style, black shorts, black T-shirt and a black, white and red hoodie.