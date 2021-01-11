4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman dragged for hundreds of metres during carjacking

23 mins ago
4BC News
CrimeQPS
Article image for Woman dragged for hundreds of metres during carjacking

A woman has been dragged several hundred metres by a vehicle in Woolloongabba overnight during an alleged carjacking.

At around 7pm, a man and woman in a blue Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback parked in the Buranda Shopping Centre carpark outside the Nando’s restaurant.

The man went inside to collect food and left the car running while the woman waited in the front passenger seat.

It is alleged an 18-year-old Ellen Grove man sat in the driver’s seat and drove the Lancer away.

He allegedly pushed the woman out of the vehicle, which caused her to be dragged for several hundred metres while the car drove erratically and eventually crashed into a brick retaining wall outside a church on O’Keefe Street.

Police were immediately on the scene and arrested the man, who received a raft of charges such as dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

The 22-year-old woman received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Detectives are appealing for any dashcam footage of the Buranda Shopping Centre between 5pm and 7pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed a man acting suspiciously in the area is urged to contact police.

The man is described as aboriginal in appearance, curly hair in a ‘man bun’ style, black shorts, black T-shirt and a black, white and red hoodie.

4BC News
CrimeLocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873