Woman denied quarantine exemption to care for mother returns home

A UK National Health Service employee who was denied exemption from hotel quarantine to care for her mother has arrived home for Christmas and opened up about her experience this morning.

Majella Williams had flown to Queensland from the UK after her mother, Gail, underwent major heart surgery and needed at-home care.

Ms Williams said the experience was “so difficult being so close, yet so far.”

“It is just so isolating,” she told Scott Emerson.

