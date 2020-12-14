Woman left without care after emergency heart surgery due to hotel quarantine

An employee of the National Health Service in the UK has been denied an exemption from hotel quarantine after she travelled to Australia to care for her mother, who has recently received major surgery.

“I applied to isolate at home and I had all the medical (certificates) from her doctor, from her surgeons, and GP,” Majella Williams told Scott Emerson on 4BC Breakfast.

“I actually work for the National Health Service in the UK, so I have regular testing every week … and have all the PPE training.

“I put together a quarantine plan with nurses and doctors who are willing to do checks on me throughout the time and basically it was rejected.”

Ms Williams had requested to complete her two-week quarantine at her mother’s home in order to provide her mother in-home care.

In her request, Ms Williams provided evidence of negative test results of four COVID-19 tests she had received the month prior.

Ms Williams was not surprised by the rejection, but was hoping for ‘a bit of compassion’ in the extenuating circumstances of her mother needing care after her third heart operation.

“Don’t get me wrong – I am being looked after, but my mum at home is struggling to wash her own dishes,” she said.

“She is suffering while I am sitting here in quarantine and I’m literally down the road after coming halfway around the world.”

