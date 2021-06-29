4BC
Woman charged with murder over death of Senior Constable

11 hours ago
A 33-year-old Caboolture woman has been charged with murder over the death of Senior Constable David Masters. 

The woman surrendered into custody at the Caboolture Police Station shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police will allege the woman was the driver of a stolen car that fatally struck Senior Constable Masters in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Senior Constable Masters had been deploying tyre spikes at Burpengary at the time.

This comes after days of appeals by police for the woman to come forward, with Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll calling for information on 4BC Breakfast Monday.

The 33-year-old is due to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court today, charged with murder, arson and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She has been refused bail.

Police are thanking the community for their assistance in progressing the investigation.

 

Image: Getty 

