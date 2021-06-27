Top cop’s plea to the public as the force grapples with tragic death

Queensland Police Service Commissioner Katarina Carroll is calling for help from the public following the devastating death of Senior Constable Masters on Saturday.

Police have named 33-year-old Caboolture woman Sky Anne Wallis as the alleged driver of a stolen car which struck and killed the 53-year-old officer as he laid road spikes at Burpengary.

Commissioner Carroll told Spencer Howson the community outpouring has been ‘extraordinary’.

“I saw the family twice on Saturday and Sunday … [they’re] shattered, hoping that David will walk in one day soon.

“The organisation is hurting, mourning.

“Someone much loved not just by the police but by the community.”

But as Sky Anne Wallis remains at large, the message from police is clear.

“The only … thing I wanted to ask [is] if anyone knows the whereabouts of this person, that they please come forward and give us that information.

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar said the alleged passenger of the car appeared in court briefly today.

“Of most concern, her co-accused, 33-year-old Sky Wallis is still on the run. It’s been nearly 3 days since this tragic accident.

“Detectives have been scouring the north of Brisbane, the Moreton Bay area but they still haven’t been able to locate her yet.”

