Woman charged with murder after fatal Newmarket stabbing

Police have charged a 53-year-old Kangaroo Point woman with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man outside his home.

It will be alleged the woman, who was an estranged ex-wife of the victim, stabbed the man when he returned to his Ward Street unit around 7pm.

Neighbours found the man after he stumbled down the road and rushed to help.

Police located the woman at the scene and has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Image: Nine News