Wife speaks out after husband struck by cyclist in shocking collision

Susan DeVries is pleading for government intervention after a cyclist travelling more than 20km/hr struck her husband on the Indooroopilly pedestrian bridge.

67-year-old John DeVries had not long left hospital after undergoing cardiac surgery when he was sent back with broken teeth and injuries to his hands and face.

Mrs DeVries told Scott Emerson her husband is still in shock, and his injuries could’ve been far worse.

“You have to be on blood thinning tablets after you have heart surgery, so it could’ve easily been a bleed inside of his brain.”

Bridge users have been petitioning the council for years to implement more safety measures such as signage and an enforced speed limit, she said.

“[We’ve] been emailing and emailing and emailing, and the response is always ‘it’s somebody else’s department’.”

The cyclist is in contact with the DeVries family, and has offered his assistance.

“I said ‘right now we need that bridge improved, so if there’s anything good going to come out of this, then maybe you could make some … pressure on … the government department’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Kgbo