Why you might be seeing more snakes around

A snake catcher has explained why there’s been more snakes around in recent weeks with wild and wet weather drawing snakes inside homes and cars.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers told Bill McDonald the Sunshine Coast’s recent combination of hot and rainy days has brought them out.

“Snakes will go look for shelter like we will, they don’t want to be getting soaked out in the rain so they are often entering homes for those reasons or in the stinking hot of the day,” he told Bill McDonald.

He said there was potentially more snakes entering residential homes, as there’s less habitat for them.

But he said social media also played a part, with people quick to film their encounters.

“It’s a very good question, it’s more snake videos, now the power of social media is in full force.”

