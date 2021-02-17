4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why you might be seeing more snakes around

6 hours ago
Bill McDonald
snake catchersnakes
Article image for Why you might be seeing more snakes around

A snake catcher has explained why there’s been more snakes around in recent weeks with wild and wet weather drawing snakes inside homes and cars.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers told Bill McDonald the Sunshine Coast’s recent combination of hot and rainy days has brought them out.

“Snakes will go look for shelter like we will, they don’t want to be getting soaked out in the rain so they are often entering homes for those reasons or in the stinking hot of the day,” he told Bill McDonald.

He said there was potentially more snakes entering residential homes, as there’s less habitat for them.

But he said social media also played a part, with people quick to film their encounters.

“It’s a very good question, it’s more snake videos, now the power of social media is in full force.”

Click PLAY below to ear more

Image: iStock

Bill McDonald
AustraliaEntertainmentEnvironmentLocalNewsPets
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873