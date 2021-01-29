Why weatherman Garry Youngberry’s been wearing thongs each night!

Nine News weather presenter Garry Youngberry told Scott Emerson he’s been wearing thongs for the nightly bulletin.

He revealed he fractured his foot and broke a couple of toes while on a jetski on Moreton Island recently.

“It’s time to act my age,” he joked.

“What you can’t see in the weather each night is I’ve been wearing thongs this week!”

Image: Nine News