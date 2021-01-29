4BC
Why weatherman Garry Youngberry’s been wearing thongs each night!

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Garry Youngberry
Nine News weather presenter Garry Youngberry told Scott Emerson he’s been wearing thongs for the nightly bulletin.

He revealed he fractured his foot and broke a couple of toes while on a jetski on Moreton Island recently.

“It’s time to act my age,” he joked.

“What you can’t see in the weather each night is I’ve been wearing thongs this week!”

He also shared the weekend’s weather forecast, click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
