Why the COVID-19 situation is ‘very precarious’ in Queensland

An infectious diseases expert has warned that the COVID-19 situation is “very precarious” in Queensland, predicting numbers will grow over the next few days.

Queensland today recorded another two new community cases of COVID-19 with authorities announcing a three day lockdown beginning tonight.

Dr Paul Griffin said there were some concerning features with the latest cases in Queensland.

“Some of these people were potentially infectious in the community for longer periods than we’ve seen with some of these prior exposures,” he told Bill McDonald filling in on 4BC Drive.

“Some of these people have moved around a reasonable amount, essentially across the state, we are looking at a fairly wide geographic spread potentially.

“And of course we are seeing some of those miners have spread to numerous parts of the country.

“I think right now we are in a very precarious situation, one we haven’t seen before, particularly when we factor in the widely dispersed cases and the number of cases, and it’s likely that Delta variant, I think we do need to act swiftly to get back in control.”

He also urged Queenslanders to get tested and increase the testing rates.

“I think we will certainly have more cases over the coming days.”

Press PLAY below to hear his predictions over the coming days

Images: iStock