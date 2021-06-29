South-east Queensland thrust into lockdown

South-east Queensland will enter a three-day lockdown as of tonight in response to a number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state this week.

Health authorities confirmed this evening that a 19-year-old Queenslander who tested positive to COVID-19 after being infectious in the south-east and north Queensland communities has the highly contagious Delta strain.

The local government areas currently required to wear masks will enter lockdown, as well as Townsville, Magnetic Island and Palm Island.

The 11 south-east Queensland LGAs are:

Noosa

Sunshine Coast

Ipswich

Logan

Redlands

Moreton Bay

Brisbane

Gold Coast

The Scenic Rim

The Lockyer Valley

Somerset

Lockdown will begin from 6pm tonight and continue until 6pm Friday, July 2.

The Palaszczuk government will meet on Friday morning to review the end of lockdown.

Residents can leave their home for essential education and work that cannot be done at home, to obtain or provide healthcare, essential shopping, and outdoor exercise.

This measure comes after the state recorded two new cases of COVID-19 from community transmission overnight.

Of greatest concern is the 19-year-old clerical worker who works as a receptionist outside the Prince Charles COVID-19 ward.

The woman was unvaccinated despite health directives.

“I am absolutely furious about this,” said Ms Palaszczuk.

“This leaves us with no option.”

The woman, who lives in Sandgate, travelled with her family by air to Townsville and Magnetic Island last week.

One of her close friends and two family members are now sick, and all are getting tested.

“At this point in time, I can’t be definitive as to how they got it,” Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said

The second case recorded today is a miner who returned home from the NT to Ipswich and has been quarantining since early in his infection.

“I hope that that is low-risk,” said Dr Young.

