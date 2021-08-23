Why Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin doesn’t believe the NRL should expand

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin says he doesn’t believe the NRL should expand and introduce a 17th team to the league.

The ARL Commission heard from three bidding teams based in Queensland today, all vying for a spot in the league.

But Vautin questioned where they would find 30 new players to fill a squad, and if it dilutes talent pool, despite agreeing he’d love to see a second team in Brisbane.

“Personally, I don’t think we should be expanding.”

He said it wouldn’t work to relocate Sydney teams.

Peter Psaltis said the league can’t delay it to 2024, if they do expand.

