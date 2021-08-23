4BC
Why Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin doesn’t believe the NRL should expand

4 hours ago
wide world of sports
NRLPaul 'Fatty' Vautin
Article image for Why Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin doesn’t believe the NRL should expand

Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin says he doesn’t believe the NRL should expand and introduce a 17th team to the league.

The ARL Commission heard from three bidding teams based in Queensland today, all vying for a spot in the league.

But Vautin questioned where they would find 30 new players to fill a squad, and if it dilutes talent pool, despite agreeing he’d love to see a second team in Brisbane.

“Personally, I don’t think we should be expanding.”

He said it wouldn’t work to relocate Sydney teams.

Peter Psaltis said the league can’t delay it to 2024, if they do expand.

Press PLAY below to hear the discussion

