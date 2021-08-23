Final pitch: NRL hopefuls say league expansion years in the making

The Brisbane Jets have made their final pitch to ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys, hopeful of being named the league’s 17th team.

The Firehawks, Dolphins and Jets’ bid officials delivered formal presentations to the NRL’s Expansion Assessment Committee at Queensland Rugby League headquarters today.

Chair of the Brisbane Jets, Steve Johnson, said it was great to share their vision, 12 years in the making.

“The focus is, as Peter V’landys has said publicly, is about how we are going to be sustainable, how we are going to help the game, growth and participation.

“Obviously the spectre of the AFL coming into the Queensland in a big way off the back of moving into the training academy in Springfield, our rugby league heartland.”

He rejected concerns about “diluting talent” or cannibalising the Broncos heartland.

“They are both nonsense,” he said.

“Dilution of talent, in rugby league there is a lack of opportunity.

“We know the playing strength of Ipswich and Toowoomba.”

He said he has no doubt that Queenslanders will support both teams.

“Imagine knowing you can go to Suncorp every Friday night or every Sunday afternoon, and watch a game of football?”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images