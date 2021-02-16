4BC
Why Oxford’s AstraZeneca jab isn’t advised for children yet

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Every person over the age of 18 will have access to Oxford University’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, after being approved by the drug regulator.

More than 50 million doses will be gradually rolled out from next month.

About 4 million doses will be imported, the rest will be produced at a laboratory in Melbourne.

Infectious Diseases Physician Paul Griffin said the news the first instalment of the Pfizer vaccine landing in Australia was also very welcome news.

“Both of those pieces of news are really exciting and it certainly puts Australia in a great position now,” he said.

Trials are due to begin on children soon, which is why it’s not advised for anyone under 18.

“Children, because they are a bit of a vulnerable group, are relatively late to the party in terms of being enrolled in the clinical trials, we just don’t have the data yet.”

Scott Emerson
