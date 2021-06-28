Why Australia’s nonchalance could doom Great Barrier Reef to reputation loss

Australia’s commitment to minimising climate change will become a major factor in whether the UN classifies the Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’.

Marine biologist Peter Mumby told Sofie Formica the two main criticisms in favour of downgrading the reef’s status are weak improvements to water quality and our government’s climate change response.

Climate change, through increased water temperatures, has been linked to the most recent bleaching events ravaging the reef.

“Is Australia doing enough to try to protect it?” Professor Mumby asked.

“That’s really where they’re looking at Australia’s commitment, or lack of commitment, to the Paris agreement.

“Where Australia is let down is its inaction on climate change, which is a different … area of government to the area that’s actually managing the reef.”

Professor Mumby said a downgrading of the reef would create a substantial “reputational impact”.

“What concerns me, and I guess it’s inevitable, is there’s already a perception globally that the reef is dead.”

Image: Getty