Australia blindsided by UN push to downgrade Great Barrier Reef

A push by a China-chaired UN committee to declare the Great Barrier Reef ‘in danger’ has blindsided Australia.

Australian officials only learned of the draft on Friday, despite an assurance just weeks ago from the Paris-based World Heritage Centre the reef’s health status would not be downgraded.

A downgrading of the reef’s health status is estimated to threaten 64,000 jobs and $6.4 billion in tourism revenue.

The decision is set to be presented at the 44th meeting of the World Heritage Committee in China from July 16.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Neil Breen Australia will fight the draft, arguing the nation has been singled out.

“There is machinations behind the scenes, as there always are with international networks and United Nations bodies.

“Now, there are 83 natural world heritage properties facing very high, or high threats from climate change.

“They say they’ve done an assessment but it’s a desktop review.”

