‘Who knows where we’d be today!’: Scott Emerson infuriated over delayed health response

Scott Emerson is fuming over Queensland’s sluggish vaccine rollout, after a spike in cases were linked to an unvaccinated nurse this morning.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young announced a new mandate to be introduced from Wednesday, which stipulates health workers must have received their first vaccine to treat COVID-positive patients.

Scott was incredulous this decision had taken so long.

“It was for tomorrow,” he said. “Tomorrow!

“Why wasn’t it done last week? Why wasn’t it done immediately this morning?”

Having this mandate earlier could have prevented or eased Brisbane’s current state of affairs, Scott argued.

“If we’d done it then, mandated it then, who knows where we’d be today,” he continued. “Maybe we wouldn’t be in a lockdown, maybe we wouldn’t be under these restrictions.”

“Today we are paying the price for poor decisions, poor management of the rollout.”

