BREAKING | Two ‘distinct’ clusters identified in Brisbane outbreak

Queensland has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus overnight, with eight being community transmissions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it is now believed there are two distinct clusters, the first linked to the PA doctor and the second linked to the PA nurse, who was due to receive her vaccine.

In light of the infections of unvaccinated frontline health workers, the Premier announced there will be new mandates for healthcare professionals treating COVID-positive cases.

Only people who have had their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine will be able to work with COVID-positive cases.

Six cases are considered close contacts, while the remaining two are still being investigated, but are believed to be linked to the PA doctor.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said being able to link all cases to either of the two clusters is a good sign.

“We don’t have community transmission out there that we’re not aware of,” she said.

“But we’ve had a lot of people now out in the community while infectious.”

Dr Young is hypothesizing the nurse acquired the infection while working an overnight shift on March 23, despite not working with COVID-positive cases.

This theory comes after genome sequencing revealed the nurse had the same strain as a patient in hospital quarantine.

Initial contact tracing indicates the nurse infected her sister when the pair travelled to Byron Bay for a hens party in a private home.

The party entertainer then contracted the virus, and spread the infection when he returned to Brisbane.

All confirmed cases are now quarantining in Queensland.

The further two cases are linked to the PA doctor and are positive on serology.

As lockdown continues, anyone in Queensland with any symptoms is asked to come forward.

Premier Palaszczuk did not give an indication the greater Brisbane lockdown will end on Thursday, saying the situation will be handled “day-by-day”.

