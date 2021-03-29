The FULL list of Brisbane contact tracing sites

The following list details the sites visited by confirmed COVID-positive cases.

Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days and complete the contact tracing self-assessment.

Casual contacts are required to get tested immediately and quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Low risk contacts must monitor for any symptoms.

CLOSE CONTACTS

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Shinobi Ramen Noodle Shop, Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale 12pm – 2.16pm Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane 12pm – 2pm Green Beacon Brewing Co, Teneriffe 2pm – 3.12pm Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill 3.44pm – 5.30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Mamma’s Italian Restaurant, 69 Redcliffe Parade, Redcliffe 12.30pm-3.10pm

MONDAY, MARCH 22

PCYC Pine Rivers, Bray Park 7.16am – 8.10am

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Spinnaker Park Cafe, 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive, Callemondah 10.22am- 11.23am Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade New, Gladstone Central 7.23pm-9.30pm FitStop Gym, 6/338 Lytton Road, Morningside 5.60am – 8am

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central 7.33am-8.20am

CASUAL CONTACTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Little Red Dumpling, Carseldine 12.10pm – 1.16pm Woolworths Carseldine 1.10pm1.20pm Aldi, Bald Hills 5.10pm-5.18pm Super Cheap Auto, Bald Hills 5.30pm – 5.33pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre – any part of the shopping centre, Carindale 12pm – 2.16pm Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane 2pm – 3pm Market Organics (store only), 190 Enoggera Rd, Newmarket 2.45pm-3pm Baskins-Robbins, 2/489 South Pine Rd, Everton Park 9.20pm – 9.25pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, 76 Skyring Tce, Newstead 9.50am – 10.20am Genki Mart, 3/24 South Pine Rd, Alderley, 10.30am – 10.46am Liquorland, Dolphins Central Shopping Centre, Ashmole Rd and Klingner Rd, Kippa-Ring 4.40pm – 4.50pm

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Bunnings Rothwell, Cnr Anzac Ave and Bremner Rd, Rothwell 7.14am -7.27am Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8.51am – 8.58am Zambrero, Aspley 12.05pm-12.34pm Jacobs Bakery, Aspley 12.40pm – 12.48pm Bunnings Stafford, 450 Stafford Rd, Stafford 12.40pm – 12.50pm Bunnings Lawnton 3.15pm – 3.30pm Strathpine Plaza Shopping Centre, Strathpine 3.43pm – 3.49pm

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Redcliffe Train Line, Kippa-Ring to Lawnton 7am – 8am Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8am – 8.29am Sushi Train, Carseldine 12pm – 12.45pm Zambrero, Lawnton 12.51pm – 12.55pm Lawnton Fruit Market, Lawnton 1.57pm – 2.05pm Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.00pm – 3.00pm Nellas Gourmet Tucker, Lawnton 3.37pm – 3.47pm Poolwerx Strathpine, Strathpine 3.15pm – 3.27pm Dan Murphy’s, Strathpine 7.26pm – 7.36pm

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.30pm-3.30pm Lawton Country Markets, Lawnton 2.36pm-2.43pm

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8am-8.29am Aldi Stafford, Stafford City Shopping Centre, 400 Stafford Rd, Stafford 8.30am8.45am Cafe L’avenue New, Carseldine 12.34pm-1.34pm Gin Gin Public Toilet (male) opposite Gin Gin Bakery, Gin Gin 1.25pm-1.26pm Gin Gin Bakery, 41 Mulgrave St, Gin Gin 1.26pm-1.33pm Miriam Vale Road Star Roadhouse – male toilet, Miriam Vale 2.35pm-2.45pm Nundah Respiratory Clinic, 1270 Sandgate Rd, Nundah 11.15am-11.40am Cold Rock Ice Creamery, Raby Bay 3.50 – 4pm Woolworths Cleveland, Cleveland 4.30pm – 4.45pm Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 5.45pm – 6.45pm BWS – Lawnton Drive, 820 Gympie Rd, Lawnton 6.15pm – 6.30pm Hanwoori Korean BBQ Restaurant, Brisbane City 6.30pm -7.30pm Wintergarden carpark, Brisbane City 6.19pm -7.50pm Ceres Pizza Cafe, Strathpine 7pm – 7.58pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Nurses Station cafe (patrons), South Brisbane 10.15am – 10.30pm SPAR Carina Megafresh, Carina 11.30am – 11.45am Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central 12.09pm – 12.33pm Woolworths Coorparoo, Coorparoo 12.55pm – 1.30pm Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.30pm – 3.30pm Woolworths Kippa-Ring, 272 Anzac Ave, Kippa-Ring 3pm – 3.20pm Stockland Gladstone (including BWS), Gladstone 4.46pm – 5.00pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

IGA Redcliffe, Redcliffe 12.50pm – 12.55pm

LOW-RISK CONTACTS

TUESDAY, MARCH 23