The FULL list of Brisbane contact tracing sites
The following list details the sites visited by confirmed COVID-positive cases.
Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days and complete the contact tracing self-assessment.
Casual contacts are required to get tested immediately and quarantine until they receive a negative result.
Low risk contacts must monitor for any symptoms.
CLOSE CONTACTS
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Shinobi Ramen Noodle Shop, Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre, Carindale 12pm – 2.16pm
Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane 12pm – 2pm
Green Beacon Brewing Co, Teneriffe 2pm – 3.12pm
Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill 3.44pm – 5.30pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
Mamma’s Italian Restaurant, 69 Redcliffe Parade, Redcliffe 12.30pm-3.10pm
MONDAY, MARCH 22
PCYC Pine Rivers, Bray Park 7.16am – 8.10am
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Spinnaker Park Cafe, 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive, Callemondah 10.22am- 11.23am
Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade New, Gladstone Central 7.23pm-9.30pm
FitStop Gym, 6/338 Lytton Road, Morningside 5.60am – 8am
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central 7.33am-8.20am
CASUAL CONTACTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
Little Red Dumpling, Carseldine 12.10pm – 1.16pm
Woolworths Carseldine 1.10pm1.20pm Aldi, Bald Hills 5.10pm-5.18pm
Super Cheap Auto, Bald Hills 5.30pm – 5.33pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Westfield Carindale Shopping Centre – any part of the shopping centre, Carindale 12pm – 2.16pm
Black Hops Brewery, East Brisbane 2pm – 3pm
Market Organics (store only), 190 Enoggera Rd, Newmarket 2.45pm-3pm
Baskins-Robbins, 2/489 South Pine Rd, Everton Park 9.20pm – 9.25pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, 76 Skyring Tce, Newstead 9.50am – 10.20am
Genki Mart, 3/24 South Pine Rd, Alderley, 10.30am – 10.46am
Liquorland, Dolphins Central Shopping Centre, Ashmole Rd and Klingner Rd, Kippa-Ring 4.40pm – 4.50pm
MONDAY, MARCH 22
Bunnings Rothwell, Cnr Anzac Ave and Bremner Rd, Rothwell 7.14am -7.27am
Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8.51am – 8.58am
Zambrero, Aspley 12.05pm-12.34pm
Jacobs Bakery, Aspley 12.40pm – 12.48pm
Bunnings Stafford, 450 Stafford Rd, Stafford 12.40pm – 12.50pm
Bunnings Lawnton 3.15pm – 3.30pm
Strathpine Plaza Shopping Centre, Strathpine 3.43pm – 3.49pm
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Redcliffe Train Line, Kippa-Ring to Lawnton 7am – 8am
Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8am – 8.29am
Sushi Train, Carseldine 12pm – 12.45pm
Zambrero, Lawnton 12.51pm – 12.55pm
Lawnton Fruit Market, Lawnton 1.57pm – 2.05pm
Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.00pm – 3.00pm
Nellas Gourmet Tucker, Lawnton 3.37pm – 3.47pm
Poolwerx Strathpine, Strathpine 3.15pm – 3.27pm
Dan Murphy’s, Strathpine 7.26pm – 7.36pm
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.30pm-3.30pm
Lawton Country Markets, Lawnton 2.36pm-2.43pm
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Cafe L’avenue, Carseldine 8am-8.29am
Aldi Stafford, Stafford City Shopping Centre, 400 Stafford Rd, Stafford 8.30am8.45am
Cafe L’avenue New, Carseldine 12.34pm-1.34pm
Gin Gin Public Toilet (male) opposite Gin Gin Bakery, Gin Gin 1.25pm-1.26pm
Gin Gin Bakery, 41 Mulgrave St, Gin Gin 1.26pm-1.33pm
Miriam Vale Road Star Roadhouse – male toilet, Miriam Vale 2.35pm-2.45pm
Nundah Respiratory Clinic, 1270 Sandgate Rd, Nundah 11.15am-11.40am
Cold Rock Ice Creamery, Raby Bay 3.50 – 4pm
Woolworths Cleveland, Cleveland 4.30pm – 4.45pm
Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 5.45pm – 6.45pm
BWS – Lawnton Drive, 820 Gympie Rd, Lawnton 6.15pm – 6.30pm
Hanwoori Korean BBQ Restaurant, Brisbane City 6.30pm -7.30pm
Wintergarden carpark, Brisbane City 6.19pm -7.50pm
Ceres Pizza Cafe, Strathpine 7pm – 7.58pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Nurses Station cafe (patrons), South Brisbane 10.15am – 10.30pm
SPAR Carina Megafresh, Carina 11.30am – 11.45am
Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central 12.09pm – 12.33pm
Woolworths Coorparoo, Coorparoo 12.55pm – 1.30pm
Redcliffe Train Line, Lawnton to Kippa-Ring 2.30pm – 3.30pm
Woolworths Kippa-Ring, 272 Anzac Ave, Kippa-Ring 3pm – 3.20pm
Stockland Gladstone (including BWS), Gladstone 4.46pm – 5.00pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
IGA Redcliffe, Redcliffe 12.50pm – 12.55pm
LOW-RISK CONTACTS
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Outside Westpac – Peninsula Fair Shopping Centre, 272 Anzac Ave, KippaRing 3pm-3.30pm