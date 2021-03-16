Whitsunday MP pinpoints contributor to youth sexual harassment

Member for Whitsunday Amanda Camm believes hardcore and violent pornography to be a major contributor to youth sexual harassment and abuse.

“I am very concerned for our young men and women in the availability of, in particular, very violent, hardcore pornography that is easily accessible,” she told Neil Breen.

“It’s creating a very false and fake sense of what [constitutes] potential intimacy.

“In fact I think [it’s] becoming more and more dangerous.”

These comments came as Ms Camm detailed her own experiences of sexual harassment.

“They’re right through my career, sadly, all too common.

“More recently, I think women have been empowered to come forward and to talk about this and say it’s not acceptable.”

Image: Amanda Camm – Member for Whitsunday / Facebook