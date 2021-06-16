Whiskey Au Go Go inquest could mark a ‘very historical moment for Queensland’

More than 48 years ago, 15 innocent people died when the Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub was firebombed.

The reopened inquest is hoping to provide some answers for the families of the victims all these years on, and shine a light on the police investigation.

The Australian newspaper journalist and author Matthew Condon told Scott Emerson it was an absolute tragedy.

It all unfolded in the early hours of March 8, with around 50 people in the club having a good time.

“Two drums of fuel were spilled into the downstairs foyer and ignited at 2.08am,” he said.

“The flames and fumes rushed up the stairwell and into the club and filled the club almost instantaneously with carbon monoxide fumes.

“15 people died within two to three minutes of the fire being ignited.”

There have been rumours around the motives for years.

Condon said it was hoped the inquest could find out if anyone else was behind the crime, who they were, and also to assess the police investigation.

“This is the last chance, this is it, nobody is getting any younger, especially people associated with that crime,” he said.

“I do believe they have enough information, witnesses, documentation to produce the closest to the truth we are going to get after 48 yeas.

“I applaud the government for holding the inquest, it’s been a long time coming for many of the families of the poor people that perished in that fire.

“It’s going to be a very historical moment for Queensland.”

