Which businesses can’t open during south-east Queensland’s ‘strictest’ lockdown

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Which businesses can’t open during south-east Queensland’s ‘strictest’ lockdown

As the first business day of south-east Queensland’s ‘strictest lockdown’ begins, Neil Breen has been met with a number of questions on who can open their doors.

There are now 18 recorded cases of the COVID-19 delta strain in the cluster which shut down the region.

Harsher restrictions than previous lockdowns has contributed to confusion over which businesses are still allowed to open

Press PLAY below to hear Breenie’s list of restricted businesses

Missing on the list was whether banks and solicitors could open, so a call was sent out to the open line for an answer.

Press PLAY below to hear the feedback

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
LocalNewsQLD
