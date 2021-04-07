4BC
Where you’ll be able to travel in New Zealand when the trans-Tasman bubble begins

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Where you’ll be able to travel in New Zealand when the trans-Tasman bubble begins

Queenslanders will be able to book tickets to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown when the trans-Tasman bubble comes into effect later this month.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced the two-way, quarantine-free travel would begin on April 19.

Head of Aviation at Brisbane Airport, Carl Jones, said it was cause to celebrate.

“For our international terminal we are probably seeing about 3 per cent of passenger volumes at the international terminal, so it’s really going to change the whole level of activity.

“We are expecting 39 weekly services in that first week between ourselves and our New Zealand, so that will be split between Qantas and New Zealand, to the likes of Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.”

He said the flights could ramp up depending on consumer demand.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

 

