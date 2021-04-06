4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

BREAKING | Start date for trans-Tasman bubble announced

3 hours ago
National Nine News
New Zealand
Article image for BREAKING | Start date for trans-Tasman bubble announced

The trans-Tasman bubble will open at 11.59pm on April 18, NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Ms Ardern said any state lockdowns would result in suspended flights and travellers should be aware travel plans could be disrupted at the emergence of cases.

NZ will implement a traffic light system based on specific Australian states rather than a nationwide approach.

New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia without going into quarantine since October.

More to come.

National Nine News
NewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873