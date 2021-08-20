When the south-east could see water restrictions as dam levels drop

South-east Queenslanders could face some mandatory water restrictions in summer, if dam levels drop below 50 per cent.

There were reports today that the region could run out of drinking water.

SEQ Water’s Mike Foster said Wivenhoe dam is around 40 per cent, levels which hasn’t been seen since the Millennium Drought.

But he said the region is not “running out” of drinking water.

“There is certainly no risk south-east Queensland is going to be running out of water,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We’ve got enough infrastructure in our part of the world, and certainly the infrastructure we all invested in during the Millennium Drought and that includes the south-east Queensland grid and the desalination plant on the Gold Coast certainly puts us in great stead.

“We are certainly in a position where our dam levels have continued to decline, we have come through winter, above average rainfall … unfortunately that rain hasn’t fallen where we need it.”

He said mandatory restrictions, such as outdoor restrictions, would be considered when the dam levels hit 50 per cent which could be in summer at the end of the year.

“It certainly would be the first time we have to consider that since the Millennium Drought.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about what restrictions could be imposed

Image: Getty