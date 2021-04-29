What’s missing from Brisbane’s CBD since the pandemic

Scott Emerson has called for a ban on “charity muggers” or “chuggers” in the CBD.

The 4BC Drive host has noticed since COVID-19, they are few and far between.

“When I was walking through the streets of the Brisbane CBD the number of people is still down, the foot traffic down,” he said.

“But suddenly I also realised something is not there which I definitely do not miss at all.

“It’s those on-street charity fundraisers — I am not talking about the Salvos or the Surf Life Savers – I’m about talking about those known as the charity “muggers” or “chuggers.

“Before COVID it seemed like every street in the centre of the CBD was occupied by them.”

He said there should be a ban on aggressive charity collectors.

CEO of the Public Fundraising Regulatory Association’s Peter Hills-Jones said they conduct around 500 checks each year in the major cities for charity collectors.

“We have a really clear set of rules, these are really simply written set of rule so everyone can understand them, members of the public individual fundraisers, they are certainly not allowed to obstruct you,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Clearly we want fundraisers to be positive.”

He agreed sometimes their energy can be a bit much sometimes but they shouldn’t be getting in anyone’s face.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the council has a permit system registered charities apply for.

The requirements include not harassing pedestrians and not blocking people.

“We know some of the charity collectors do unfortunately cross the line on occasion.”

