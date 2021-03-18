What side effects you might experience after the COVID-19 jab

An infectious diseases expert is among a growing chorus in the medical community hoping to allay fears about the side effects of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

Four people have had allergic reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine in Queensland in two days.

Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ Dr Paul Griffin explained in the vast majority of cases, people can expect a mild reaction such as a sore arm.

“The main thing with the COVID-19 vaccine, is that we know about 70 or 80 per cent of people might get a mild local reaction, and what that looks like is a tiny bit of a sore arm, that won’t interfere with day to day activities,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Around one third of people might get the systemic symptoms, which is something like feeling a bit tired, maybe having a fever, or maybe having some general aches and pains.

“When you look at those low rates and the fact they are mild and short lived, it’s a very small price to pay to be protected from such a nasty virus.”

He said overall, both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca side effects were very similar.

Image: iStock