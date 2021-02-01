What it means if Google exits Australia

Microsoft is confident its search engine Bing can fill the gaps if Google pulls out of Australia.

Google is threatening to withdraw its search engine from Australia if the Morrison Government pushes ahead with a new law that would force Google to negotiate with media companies to pay for their content.

The Director of the Centre for Responsible Technology, Peter Lewis, explained the impact to the average Australian.

He said firstly you’d have to get used to a different search engine, like Microsoft’s Bing, and “think for ourselves again”.

“You would find you would have to put more words in – one of the words Google has the best search is that collect all the info and they predict what we want,” he said.

“I don’t think it would be seamless [to move to Bing] I think we’ll have to learn to think for ourselves a bit again. If you search on Google you don’t need to put much in it, it will send you where you want to go.”

