‘We’ve played our part’: Federal Minister claps back at Palaszczuk’s ‘fudging’

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has hit back at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for attempting to pass the buck over a son controversially denied quarantine exemption to farewell his dying father.

Frans’ son and daughter-in-law have been trapped in a New South Wales quarantine hotel, with Queensland Health knocking back exemption applications four times.

Ms Palaszczuk maintains the issue has not progressed as quarantine is a matter for the federal government.

Ms Andrews slammed the comments, telling Neil Breen the federal government has done everything it can.

“We have played our part,” she said. “We have granted an exemption for them to come into the country.

“She knows that she has the authority to deal with this.

“When the going gets tough, she does her best to find someone to hide behind.”

