4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We’ve played our part’: Federal Minister claps back at Palaszczuk’s ‘fudging’

11 hours ago
Neil Breen
Annastacia Palaszczukcovid-19Karen Andrewsquarantine
Article image for ‘We’ve played our part’: Federal Minister claps back at Palaszczuk’s ‘fudging’

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has hit back at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for attempting to pass the buck over a son controversially denied quarantine exemption to farewell his dying father. 

Frans’ son and daughter-in-law have been trapped in a New South Wales quarantine hotel, with Queensland Health knocking back exemption applications four times.

Ms Palaszczuk maintains the issue has not progressed as quarantine is a matter for the federal government.

Ms Andrews slammed the comments, telling Neil Breen the federal government has done everything it can.

“We have played our part,” she said. “We have granted an exemption for them to come into the country.

“She knows that she has the authority to deal with this.

“When the going gets tough, she does her best to find someone to hide behind.”

Press PLAY below to hear Karen Andrews’ comments in full 

Image: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Neil Breen
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873