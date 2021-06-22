‘It could have been so easy’: Glimmer of hope for dying man to be reunited with son

The son of a man who is dying in a Queensland hospital says they are awaiting “action” from authorities after his father issued an emotional video plea to health authorities.

Frans is dying in Robina Hospital with pancreatic cancer as his son Mark Kilian and daughter-in law Anneli remain trapped in a New South Wales quarantine hotel after arriving from the United States last week.

Mark Kilian said they were grateful there was a willingness now from the Queensland government and “movement in the tree-line” but they needed action.

He told Scott Emerson it now requires authorities in NSW and Queensland to work together.

“All we are waiting for are for the two departments to email each other and make this happen,” he said.

“We are acutely aware that every day we are spending here in this hotel doing this, is a day less with my father.

“He doesn’t have many days left. It’s incredibly sad, and it could have been so easy.”

While the couple have been granted an exemption by the NSW Government to leave the facility on a charter flight, are fully vaccinated and have returned negative COVID-19 tests, they have been refused entry to Queensland four times.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was questioned about Queensland’s unwavering stance yesterday, but while she said the situation is ‘tragic’, she argued quarantine is a national responsibility.

“If the federal government wants to talk to both states, I’m happy to facilitate that, but this applies to everybody,” she said.

But Neil Breen’s revealed Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly wrote to Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday, telling her it’s up to the states to grant exemptions from quarantine once travellers arrive in Australia.

Mr Morrison corroborated the stance in a letter personally written to Mark Kilian, saying the Department of Home Affairs allowed the couple an exemption:

“I am disappointed the Queensland Government has not found a workable and compassionate solution. “However, the Australian Government does not have authority to step in and provide exemptions from hotel quarantine for travel into Queensland.”

“The discussion’s been had – it’s an obvious fudging of the truth and we in Queensland, Premier, deserve way better,” Neil said.

Following Queensland Health barring the couple four times, the Kilians have launched a petition in the hope public support could sway the case.

Nine News reporter Tim Arvier, who initially broke the Kilians’ plight, agreed.

