‘We’re still growing’: Panthers captain credits young talent for team’s success

5 hours ago
Sportzone
James TamouPenrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers have exited their Round 7 clash with the Rabbitohs to emerge at the top of the ladder.

Panthers captain James Tamou told James Willis the team “took a lot of confidence” out of their round one win against the Roosters, and the young players are “learning on the run”.

“As a team we’re still growing. The loss to Parramatta, we’re growing from that.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of … young talent, but with time comes experience.”

The Penrith captain said their nursery is a point of pride for the Panthers, admiring the club loyalty of many juniors.

“More credit to the young ones coming through, because obviously you get temptations from other clubs here and there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

Sportzone
Rugby LeagueSports
