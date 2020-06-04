4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • ‘We’re being discriminated against’:..

‘We’re being discriminated against’: Wedding venues want restrictions eased

60 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Giovannino Navarra

The events industry is calling on the government to increase the number of people allowed at weddings and function venues.

Currently in NSW 20 people are allowed at weddings and 50 people at funerals.

But Navarra Venues Senior Managing Partner Giovannino Navarra told Deborah Knight their halls could hold more people whilst maintaining social distancing.

“Le Montage, the largest function room, is a 2700sqm function room and what they’re telling me is I’m only allowed to have up to 50 people capacity.

“But you’ll have another restaurant that will have two metres by 20 metres and you’re still allowed to put 30 or 40 people in there.

“We feel that there’s a discrepancy there and we’re being discriminated against.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873