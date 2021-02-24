4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We need answers’: Tanya Plibersek says vaccine bungle ‘inexplicable’

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Tanya Plibersek
Article image for ‘We need answers’: Tanya Plibersek says vaccine bungle ‘inexplicable’

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek says the vaccine bungle which saw two elderly Queenslanders given a higher than recommended dose of the Pfizer jab is “inexplicable”. 

She said it was a serious error and she’s not surprised Premiers will be pushing for answers.

“It’s inexplicable, I don’t understand how you could have a doctor giving vaccines who hadn’t had the training,” she told Scott Emerson.

“I am a great supporter of this vaccination program I am very keen for Australians to get vaccinated, I am very keen to queue up myself and take mine when it’s my turn .. this is a real worry.

“The government really cannot afford to stuff up this vaccination program.

“We need some answers pretty quick smart as to how it’s possible that such an error would happen.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Vaccine bungle: Doctor hadn’t completed necessary training to administer COVID-19 jab

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873