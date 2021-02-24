‘We need answers’: Tanya Plibersek says vaccine bungle ‘inexplicable’

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek says the vaccine bungle which saw two elderly Queenslanders given a higher than recommended dose of the Pfizer jab is “inexplicable”.

She said it was a serious error and she’s not surprised Premiers will be pushing for answers.

“It’s inexplicable, I don’t understand how you could have a doctor giving vaccines who hadn’t had the training,” she told Scott Emerson.

“I am a great supporter of this vaccination program I am very keen for Australians to get vaccinated, I am very keen to queue up myself and take mine when it’s my turn .. this is a real worry.

“The government really cannot afford to stuff up this vaccination program.

“We need some answers pretty quick smart as to how it’s possible that such an error would happen.

Click PLAY below to hear more