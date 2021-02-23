4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aged care residents overdosed on Pfizer vaccine

6 hours ago
Nine National News
coronaviruspfizer
Article image for Aged care residents overdosed on Pfizer vaccine

Two Queensland aged care residents reportedly received up to four times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday. 

A doctor contracted by the federal government is responsible for the overdose, but has since stood down from their role.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed the nurse on scene stepped in after detecting the mistake.

“I want to thank her for her strength of character and professionalism,” said Mr Hunt.

The incident occurred at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Carseldine, Brisbane.

Neither the 88-year-old man or the 94-year-old woman have experienced any adverse effects but they both remain under observation.

“The monitoring of the patients has been an ongoing partnership between the Commonwealth facility and Queensland Health.”

The federal government will complete a review of these events to assess if any preventative measures can be introduced for the future.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated via Twitter this is a matter for the federal government.

 

Image: Getty 

Nine National News
AustraliaNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873