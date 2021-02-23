Aged care residents overdosed on Pfizer vaccine

Two Queensland aged care residents reportedly received up to four times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday.

A doctor contracted by the federal government is responsible for the overdose, but has since stood down from their role.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed the nurse on scene stepped in after detecting the mistake.

“I want to thank her for her strength of character and professionalism,” said Mr Hunt.

The incident occurred at the Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Carseldine, Brisbane.

Neither the 88-year-old man or the 94-year-old woman have experienced any adverse effects but they both remain under observation.

“The monitoring of the patients has been an ongoing partnership between the Commonwealth facility and Queensland Health.”

The federal government will complete a review of these events to assess if any preventative measures can be introduced for the future.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated via Twitter this is a matter for the federal government.

There are very concerning reports about an incident in an aged care facility in Brisbane. The Federal Government is responsible for the roll-out of the vaccine in aged care and they’re using private contractors to deliver it. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) February 24, 2021

Image: Getty