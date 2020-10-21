‘We have no option left’: Extinction Rebellion vow further disruption

A spokesperson for environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion has defended today’s protest in Brisbane’s CBD, which caused traffic chaos throughout the morning.

Scott Emerson was critical of the group’s methods, which saw traffic delays of up to half an hour on the Pacific Motorway.

“Jarrah Kershaw, how can you justify holding Brisbane hostage this morning, like we saw, at peak hour?”

Mr Kershaw apologised for the inconvenience, but promised further protests lie ahead: a slow cycle after the state election, and more widespread disruptive action in December.

“The bushfire crisis last year was … facilitated by the government’s inaction on climate change, and that caused a lot more disruption than our protest did this morning.

“We’re in a worse position than we’ve ever been, and many people feel like we have no option left.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News/Sophie Upcroft

RELATED