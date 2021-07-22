4BC
‘We are in an economic lockdown’: Tourism operators in ‘dire straits’ again

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Destination Gold Coast
Article image for ‘We are in an economic lockdown’: Tourism operators in ‘dire straits’ again

Checkpoints and concrete barriers will return to the Queensland-NSW border with the entire state declared a COVID hotspot.

Chairman of Destination Gold Coast Paul Donovan says while they appreciate the health advice, they are in “dire straits” and small operators need help amid the latest border closures.

“We are in an economic lockdown here, because we can’t get the normal tourists to come here and it’s affecting everyone,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We are down significantly again to about July last year, and there’s no JobKeeper.”

He said they are the “worst hit international domestic inbound destination in Australia”.

“As I said this is not whingeing, it’s saying we need help at the moment, it’s the number one tourist city in Australia and we are in a bad way.”

Press PLAY to hear what they want from the federal government

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
