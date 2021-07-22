Queensland to ease local restrictions, slams NSW border shut

Queensland will ease some local restrictions on the same day it will close the state border to all of New South Wales, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed.

Queensland recorded no new local cases of COVID-19 overnight from 16,675 tests and that will mean the following restrictions will be eased from 6am tomorrow, Friday July 23:

GATHERINGS: Up to 100 people will be allowed to gather in homes, and there will be no limit on outdoor gatherings

Public locations such as restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs will return to the one-person-per-two-square-metre rule

Visitors will be allowed to return to hospitals and aged and disability care facilities

Up to 200 people will be allowed to attend, and there will be no limit on dance floor capacities

Masks will still need to be worn in public areas (including indoor, ticketed venues) for at least another 7 days in these affected Local Government Areas:

Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Logan City, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Gold Coast.

All ticketed stadiums across the state, with a capacity of more than 20,000 spectators, will be required to reduce their capacities to 75 per cent for at least a month, and attendees will need to wear masks while seated unless eating or drinking.

Separately, Queensland’s border with NSW will slam shut from 1am tomorrow, Friday July 23, except for a border zone that covers these LGAs:

Ballina, Bourke, Brewarrina, Broken Hill, Byron, Clarence Valley, Glen Innes Severn, Gwydir, Inverell, Kyogle, Lismore, Moree Plains, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, Tweed, Unincorporated Far West and Walgett.

Returning Queenslanders or those with an exemption can re-enter Queensland after that time but will need to go into mandatory quarantine, and anyone living in the border zone can only cross the border for education, healthcare, essential shopping and work but not social gatherings.