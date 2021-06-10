‘We are all in this together’: JT reflects on bruising defeat in Origin 1

Johnathan Thurston has reflected on Queensland suffering its worst defeat in State of Origin history, going down to NSW in Townsville.

The Maroons assistant coach and Nine commentator said the players were “shattered and disappointed”.

“It was a great opportunity to be a part of history … sort of part for the wrong reasons now, it’s very disappointing the way that we all performed,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“Full credit to the Blues, they got out of the blocks well, they beat us to the punch in every aspect of the game.”

He said they were looking forward to Game 2.

“I think the players understand now what is required from them. I am not saying they were taking it easy … with the way they performed the way the Blues performed they know they need to be at their best.

“Preparations during the week is the key to being at your best.

“I am pretty sure a lot of the boys in that team will have a really good look at themselves, and as coaches we need to do that as well, we are all in this together and looking forward to that sharp week.”

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images