WATCH | Who’s in the wrong in this crash?

A truck has been filmed scraping the side of a turning car, but who’s at fault?

Ben Fordham has been sent a video of an accident involving a truck and a car on the corner of Redfern and George Street in Sydney.

The footage shows the parked car leaving the curb just as a truck approaches, from the middle lane, with its indicator on.

As both vehicles round the corner, the truck can be seen scraping the side of the car.

NSW Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks tells Ben Fordham the car is in the wrong.

“The car driver really needs to give way.

“The fact that they’re in the corner, to begin with, is probably the biggest issue.”

